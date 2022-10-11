Bigg Boss 16: Superstar Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 has been making waves ever since MeToo accused Sajid Khan was announced as one of the housemates. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) came out in favour of Sajid Khan after the Chief of the Delhi Commission of Women, Swati Maliwal, wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur requesting his removal from Bigg Boss 16 in a letter. Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of sexually harassing several women in the past.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori And Sreejita Get Into Ugly Fight After Latter’s ‘Standard Less' Remark

The Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) had been informed of the accusations against Sajid, according to FWICE, and had proposed a one-year ban on Sajid. Following investigations by the IFTDA’s POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee, FWICE also concurred and enforced the suspension. The letter read, “During this action initiated by the IFTDA and the FWICE, Sajid Khan was issued the non-cooperation from FWICE and was banned from working in the Film Industry for one year. Sajid Khan had co-operated with the IFTDA and FWICE and obeyed the decision of the POSH Committee. FWICE was satisfied with his behaviour during the period of his Ban and after the completion of the one year of this punishment the BAN on Shri Sajid Khan was lifted by the FWICE on 14.03.2019. Sajid Khan has now entered into the BIGG BOSS to earn his living.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan's Ouster From The Show - Here's What She Said

“He has also gone through the tough trials of the POSH committee and a lot of humiliation during those trying days in social media and other public platforms. A person who has already suffered his punishment and obeyed the decision of the IFTDA and the FWICE cannot be again tried and punished for the same offence. He has all the right to survive and earn his living and hence he has joined the Bigg Boss show. It is therefore requested to you to kindly please allow Sajid Khan to work for the show Bigg Boss and do not initiate any action against him as per the appeal submitted by the Delhi Commission of Women, ” concluded. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Shalin Bhanot After Archana Gautam Accuses Him of Hitting Her - Check Reactions

Uorfi Javed, Sona Mohapatra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sherlyn Chopra and other well-known people have spoken out against filmmaker Sajid Khan’s participation in the Bigg Boss season 16.

Watch this space for more updates!