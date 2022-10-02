Bigg Boss 16: Superstar Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 is back with a bang! The reality TV show was introduced at the grand premiere, which aired on Saturday, October 1. The host introduced the inmates in the first episode and one of the most unexpected faces was that of director Sajid Khan. The audience was taken aback by his presence, and the support message from Shehnaaz Gill was even more shocking.Also Read - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Of 'Chhoti Sardarni' Fame, First 'Bigg Boss 16' Contestant, Wants To See Salman Khan Shirtless

Shehnaaz Gill, a well-known contestant from the 13th season of Bigg Boss, offered support to the director through a special video message. She wished him nothing but luck and offered some advice. She said, "Hi Sajid Bhai, congratulations aap Bigg Boss me ja rahe ho, mai bahot khush hu. Aur jaise aap logo ko TV me hasaate aaye ho, apni scripts ke through hasaate ho. Mai chahti hu ki idhar reality show me bhi na poora faad dena. Apna entertain karna logo ko. Hame ladaaiyaan nahi dekhni please. Ham chahte hai ki aap entertain karo, jaise real me ho waise hi waha pe rehna. And haa, meri support aapke sath hai all the best."

Her sweet gesture touched the Sajid Khan, who then admitted that he views Shehnaaz as his younger sister. He said, "There is something about this girl. In 3-4 months, she has become very close to me. She is like my younger sister." The director said Shehnaaz Gill is going to be a big star someday and added that he is collaborating with her on his next project.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Message For Sajid Khan:

@ishehnaaz_gill message for #sajidkhan.. sajid called her sister.. and saying ye ladki buht agay jaye gi buht badi satr bany gi#BB16 pic.twitter.com/itMc7Wz7w9 — Sum ❦ (@jattiStraightAe) October 1, 2022

As director Sajid Khan entered the house, some online users expressed their displeasure and started criticizing the show. They were incensed that the director, a #MeToo convict, had been invited to appear on the Bigg Boss 16.

Netizens Criticise Bigg Boss 16 Makers For Inviting Sajid Khan

Few things about #SajidKhan Sherlyn and Jiah Khan & many other women have come out in the past to share their #MeToo experiences against Sajid Khan. He was underground for long time now suddenly he’s taking part in #BB16 for washing his crime record#BiggBoss16 Very Helpfull pic.twitter.com/6gLhzthDQP — ︎︎Ⓗ︎ (@ImRealMehul) October 1, 2022

This #SajidKhan thinks he’s some big time comedian.. I always hated his lousy comedy and his movies. 8 women accused him of MeToo tabhi 4 saal se ghar thaa. He doesn’t deserve any work or to be free even. #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — . (@SardiKaTheEnd) October 1, 2022

I love #ShehnaazGiIl ❤ but I hate her for supporting me too culprit #SajidKhan .. People like Sajid should be behind bars. Here in Bollywood he is doing a show and next directing a movie.. Shame — Swapan Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) October 2, 2022

The lowest point of today’s premiere was Shehnaaz Gill coming out in full support of #SajidKhan.

Extremely disappointing! 👎🏻#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 1, 2022

Can we all unite together to throw #SajidKhan out of the house in the first week, please? It irks me so much when molesters are given the chance to clear their image!!!!! — BB Neutral (@BB_Neutral02) October 1, 2022

I wouldn’t mind #SajidKhan coming on #BB16 if he had fought the case-won lost would have been a different story.His family/friends tried to escape from it,made sure nothing came out. BB is the image rebuilding campaign!It’s shameful!NO!SUCH PEOPLE DON’T DESERVE A SECOND CHANCE!! — Artistry scientist (@Artistryscience) October 2, 2022

Sajid Khan – #MeToo Convict!

For the unversed, the #MeToo campaign was initiated by Indian celebs and models in 2018, and many women have since come forward to share their stories of sexual harassment. Sajid Khan, a Bollywood actor and filmmaker, was one of many people whose name shocked the country. Several women, including Jiah Khan, Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra, and journalist Karishma Upadhyay, accused director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.

What do you think about Sajid Khan’s entry into Bigg Boss 16? Let us know!