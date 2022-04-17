Mumbai: TV actors and couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently became parents to a baby girl. The pair is overjoyed as they welcome the new addition to their family. The actor who has been even more active ever since the birth of her little munchkin has also set up a separate Instagram account for her daughter. This move came following her name reveal on InstagramAlso Read - Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary’s Nursery For Baby Daughter is Filled With Murals of Trees, Plants And a Futuristic Cot | Watch Video

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have revealed the name of their baby girl and introduced her to the world of social media via her own Instagram account. The new parents have named their daughter – Lianna Choudhary, a name with a variety of beautiful meanings in several languages. Mommy Debina shared an adorable picture of her little one and captioned it, “Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram.” Also Read - 'My Heart is Full': Munmun Dutta Meets Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Chaudhary’s Little Baby Girl- See Adorable Pictures

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Become Parents to Baby Girl, Share a Tiny Glimpse - Watch Video

Debina had requested her fans and followers to propose names beginning with the letter L on Tuesday. She posted a vlog she recorded in the hospital room just after giving birth to her baby girl.

Recently, the new parents just celebrated their baby girl’s sixth day of life. According to Gurmeet’s family rites from his hometown in Bihar, God decides the fate of the newborn. Both Gurmeet and Debina’s parents came to the puja to celebrate the momentous occasion. Sharing the pictures from the ceremony, she captioned it, “Celebrated the sixth day of baby’s arrival function with the whole family. Actually every day is a celebration when the whole family is around and you have an additional member to your family my little daughter (sic).”

Check Debina Bonnerjee’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Congratulations to Gurmeet and Debina!