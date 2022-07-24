Aasif Sheikh on Bhabi Ji co-Star Deepesh Bhan’s Death: Bhan Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan, died early on Saturday morning while playing cricket. Since the beginning of the show, Bhan, 43, has portrayed Malkhan. His colleagues were horrified by the abrupt death of his co-star. Although the precise reason for Deepesh’s death has not yet been determined, his co-star and friend Aasif Sheikh claimed that he passed away from a brain haemorrhage.Also Read - Deepesh Bhan Died Of Brain Hemorrhage, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shubhangi Atre Confirms

Aasif Sheik told ETimes that Deepesh used to exhaust himself by working out for extended periods of time at the gym. He said, "Lately he was so much into gymming, running and I had also told him that after 40 one has to slow down a little bit. Don't over-exert yourself. When he started he was a very fit man, in between he put on weight and I asked him to control weight and to keep check on his diet. But he had a point to prove that I do gymming for 3 hours, my wife is not in town. I would always tell him not to exercise for so long. He would tell me that he would skip meals at night."

He also disclosed that Deepesh passed out while playing cricket and that blood was coming from his eyes. Aasif added, "He died of brain haemorrhage. Because his eyes were bleeding, one of eyes. When you get up in the morning your blood pressure is low and all of a sudden after working out he started playing cricket. He bowled six balls an entire over and after that when he bent down to pick his cap, he collapsed."

Additionally, Aasif disclosed that although they had rushed him to the hospital, Bhakti Vedanta, which is only about 5 minutes from his residence, he was already dead when he arrived.

Deepesh is survived by his wife and one-year-old son. He also appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, FIR, and May I Come In Madam? Meanwhile, Deepesh’s funeral was held in Mumbai on Saturday night. Aasif and Rohitash Gaud were among the co-stars who arrived to pay their respects.

May his soul rest in peace.