New Dayaben in TMKOC: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben was expected to return to the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shortly, especially after a new promo hinted at her return. Producer Asit Modi, on the other hand, has clarified that Dayaben, the character, is set to return, but it will not be Disha Vakani. Disha Vakani's part of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah would be filled by a new actor in the near future. The auditions for the new Dayaben have begun in earnest.

Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has stated that Disha Vakani will not be returning to the program to reprise her iconic role. Disha will be replaced soon by a new face. In an interview with Etimes Asit Kumarr Modi said, "Dayaben, the character, is all set to return, but it's not Disha Vakani. Auditions for Disha's replacement are on and there will be a new actress coming in as Dayaben soon," he said.

Dayaben is all set to return to Gokuldham society:

The producer was also questioned about why it took so long to replace Disha in the same interview with Etimes. Disclosing the cause for it, he said, “After getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting.”

Disha Vakani embraces motherhood for the second time

Disha gave birth to a newborn boy earlier this month. She left the show in 2017 after giving birth to her first child, a baby girl. Meanwhile, producer Asit Modi has stated numerous times that he would welcome Disha’s return to the show. Despite several rumours about Disha’s return, it has never happened.

Actors that left the show post Disha Vakani’s exit

Since 2017, fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been missing Dayaben the most. Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Bhavya Gandhi, and Shailesh Lodha all left the long-running show after Disha’s departure for various reasons.

