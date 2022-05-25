Zindagi Gulzar Hai Returns to India: Popular Pakistani show Zindagi Gulzar Hai has returned to Indian television screens. The heartwarming love saga that made actor Fawad Khan famous in India is all set to capture the Indian hearts again. The Pakistani show debuted in 2014 in India. Zaroon and Kashaf returned to our television screens on Monday, May 23, and it is available on Tata Play, Dish TV, and D2H. The announcement was made on the official Instagram handle of Zee Zindagi. The caption read,” Jazbaat se bhari kahaaniyan dilon pe dastaak dene ko hain taiyaar, Miliye unn kirdaaron se jo banayenge aapki zindagi gulzar. Zindagi NOW on TV! Tune in to: Tata Play Zindagi on channel no. 154, Dish Zindagi Active on channel no. 117, d2h Zindagi Active on channel no. 117.”Also Read - Fawad Khan Says he 'Misses India, Stays in Touch With Friends Here' Ahead of His New Series With Sanam Saeed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINDAGI (@zindagiofficial)

This romance drama, which aired on the Zee TV channel Zindagi, is one of the most popular programmes in India. Although the show ended years ago, it is scheduled to return to India. This piece of news has delighted India’s ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai‘ fans and Fawad Khan enthusiasts. Fans showered their excitement on Twitter. One of the users said, “Omg really it’s in india….guys..do you hear me screamingggggg.” Another user said, “OMG Puraane din.” Also Read - Fawad Khan Starrer Zindagi Gulzar Hai Is Back to Indian Television ‘On Public Demand’

Omg really it’s in india….guys..do you hear me screamingggggg…❤️ https://t.co/Uptgky5ywv — zeeniiiiii (@ZeenatK76944180) May 23, 2022

Guys… finally can’t believe it ,and they have ye dil mera too ❤️✋and even ek jhooti love story uff https://t.co/Uptgky5ywv — zeeniiiiii (@ZeenatK76944180) May 23, 2022

CRYING SHAKING THROWING UP finally https://t.co/ot0TpYHfIt — ★ (@sky_floss) May 23, 2022

