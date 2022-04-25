Mumbai: Indian Idol 12 finalist Sayli Kamble married her long-time beau Dhawal on April 24. The singer’s wedding ceremony took place in Kalyan, near Mumbai, and her friends from the reality TV shower were in attendance. The couple opted for a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony and it was no less than a dream. Several pictures from their wedding festivities made the rounds on the internet.Also Read - Indian Idol Fame Sayli Kamble’s Pre-Wedding Functions Start With Mehendi, See Pictures

Sayli looked like a diva in a yellow saree with fuschia pink border and a bright purple shawl. Dhaval is seen wearing the purple shawl over his off-white kurta pajamas and matching turban in another photo, complimenting Sayli. The two looked extremely happy and in love, as evident by their pictures. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Asks Pawandeep Rajan to Propose Arunita Kanjilal, Here's How They React- Watch Video

Watch Sayli Kamble-Dhawal’s viral wedding pics and videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shitalkoundal (@shitalkoundal111)

Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal Walk Hand-in-Hand, Enjoy London Weather Together - Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shitalkoundal (@shitalkoundal111)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nihalian 🤗😘❤️🎵 (@nihal_soul_of_music)

It’s lovely to see Sayli Kamble being brought to the mandap in a floral canopy. The bride’s joy is evident in her face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nihalian 🤗😘❤️🎵 (@nihal_soul_of_music)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shitalkoundal (@shitalkoundal111)

Dhaval and Sayli can be seen in the video garlanding each other in the pavilion. The singer had previously shared on social media beautiful photos from her pre-wedding photoshoot. On April 22nd, the couple had a Mehndi ceremony followed by a Haldi ceremony on April 23rd.

Sayali Kamble who captivated listeners with her enchanting voice engaged to her fiancé Dhawal in December of last year. The two had been friends for a long time, and Dhawal was even spotted supporting his ladylove in the ‘Indian Idol 12‘ finale.

We wish nothing but happiness and love for the couple! Watch this space for further updates!