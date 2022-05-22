Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash Latest Pictures: Tv actors and couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash began dating during their time in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are one of the most popular TV couples right now, and their fans who lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ are constantly excited to see Karan and Tejasswi together. The celebrity pair has a large social media following, and they frequently shared loved-up posts with each other. The former Bigg Boss contestants recently attended a party together and shared some unmissable pictures on social media, leaving their followers speechless.Also Read - Naagin 6, May 21, Written Episode: Rainaksh is Son of Maha Asur, Rishabh Accuses Pratha of Creating Havoc in The Family

Karan Kundrra captioned the picture, "And in the middle of my chaos there was you..! the kinda bond nobody but US would understand! @tejasswiprakash." Karan can be seen lovingly laying a kiss on Tejasswi's cheek in one of the photos. Another photo shows her hugging him from behind while he poses for the camera. The series concludes with a cute photo of the couple with friends.

Karan Kundrra’s loved up post for GF Tejasswi Prakash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

While the photos were enough to make admirers fawn over the couple, Karan’s heartfelt caption for his ladylove left them sobbing. Tejasswi promptly reacted to the post with a very loving reply that read, “My Peace,” along with a red heart emoji.

Fans of TejRan swamped the comments area with heart and fire emojis to show their admiration for their favourite TV duo. One of the users said, “Protect these precious smiless god.” TejRan fandom called them made for each other. Another user said, “In the middle of toxicity we found hope in Sunny n Laddoo.” TejRan fans couldn’t contain their excitement when Karan shared the post, following which a fan wrote, “AHHHHH SCREMINGGGGG THE CAPTION AND PICTURES.”

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently featured as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, while, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s fictitious drama Naagin 6 as the female lead.