Karan Kundrra BTS Video With Tejasswi Prakash: Actors and celebrity couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most profound couples in the TV industry. They connected during the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 TV show and have been together ever since. They are beloved by their followers, who lovingly refer to them as ‘TejRan,’ and are extremely fond of their PDA. Karan and Tejasswi never fail to make time for each other amid their busy schedules. The popular TV couple enjoys have a sizable social media fan base and they occasionally reward them with romantic pictures and videos. Once again, Karan and Tejasswi have made their fans weak in the knees with their latest BTS romantic video.Also Read - Naagin 6, June 19, Written Episode: Pratha is Sheshnaagin Again, Yeti Defeats Mehek

Karan Kundrra dropped an adorable video with her ladylove and we’re in awe. The video is a compilation of some behind-the-scenes moments with Tejasswi during her appearance at Dance Deewane Juniors. The reality TV show hosted by Karan has actors Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and choreographer Marzi as the judges. Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan captioned it, “Oye laddooo chal oyeee!!!!” and tagged Tejasswi. Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Fans Want Them to Get Married, Netizens Trend Jugjugg Jeeyo TejRan

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Romantic BTS video:

Also Read - Naagin 6, June 18, Written Episode: Sheshnaagin Vs Yeti, Urvashi Plans to Destroy India

TejRan fans flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration. Several users dropped heart and heart-eye emojis. One of the users said, “How adorable,” alongside heart emojis. TejRan fans also pointed out how Karan and Tejasswi are missing each other. Another user said, “Real life prince and princess.” Emotional fans also said, “Aaj toh mein khushi se hi mar jaungi. These two are so cute. Touchwood.”

On the work front, Karan is the host of the reality series Dance Deewane Juniors. He will soon appear in a movie alongside Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz. Tejasswi, on the other hand, is garnering immense love for her supernatural show ‘Naagin 6.’

