Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Groove to Samjhawan: TV actors and couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been vocal about their relationship. The couple has been dating for a few months and has been spotted together several times. In the upcoming episode of The Khatra Khatra Show, fans of Karan and Tejasswi can expect some aww moments. The TV couple, affectionately known as ‘TejRan’ by fans will witness the adorable duo bask in mushy romance on the show in a promo shared by the producers on Friday. Karan and Tejasswi are seen dancing to Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s romantic song Samjhawan from the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in the video. Karan kisses Tejasswi on the cheek in the end. Farah Khan, Bharti Singh, and others from the show soon join the pair on stage.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Turn up Heat in Their Latest Hot Video, TejRan Fans Say, 'Warning For Weak Hearts' - WATCH

Watch Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s romantic dance:

Mood on the Khatra Khatra show tonight? Extremely romantic!! 💞😍 Are you too going ‘aweeee’ looking at #TejRan? 🥺 Watch The Khatra Khatra Show, Monday to Friday, at 7PM, only on Voot.@itsmetejasswi @kkundrra #TheKhatraKhatraShowOnVoot pic.twitter.com/7Va3jzjyY4 — Voot (@justvoot) May 13, 2022

Every time a new post on social media showcases Karan and Tejasswi engaging in PDA, their fans can’t get enough of them, just like this time, TejRan fans are currently fawning over the video. One of the users said, “TejRan looking so cute couple goals.”TEJRAN SLAYED KHATRA SHOW.” Not only did TejRan fans adore their sizzling chemistry, they couldn’t get over their mushy romance, following which a user said, “Inke pyar Ko dekh kr inse aur pyar ho jata hai.” Another user wrote, “Awieeeee they look like dream.” Also Read - Video: Karan Kundrra Calls Ladylove Tejasswi Prakash 'A Good Kisser', Latter Can't Stop Blushing - Watch

When Tejasswi and Karan met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15, they began dating last year. Karan proposed to Tejasswi with a rose on his knees on the show, and she accepted. They’ve been seen together on numerous occasions since the show came to end.

What did you think about Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash’s latest video? Let us know!