Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Viral Video: TV actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been outspoken about their love. The couple has been dating for a few months and is frequently seen together. The two enjoy a massive fan following due to their adorable chemistry in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The couple popularly referred to as TejRan by their fans always grab the eyeballs with their sensual and goofy PDA. The lovebirds who recently made the headlines owing to their unmissable revelations in Lock Upp have caught our attention yet again.Also Read - Stunning Transformation Of Tejasswi Prakash From 'Bahu To Babe', Checkout Her Top Glamourous Pictures Here - Watch

TejRan fans can’t get enough of their charisma every time a new post on social media highlights their love. Right now, their fandom is swooning over their viral loved-up video. Karan Kundrra shared a charming video with his ladylove Tejasswi and TejRan fans can’t keep calm. He captioned it, “What happened in Calcutta..!” He added the track, Obsessed With You by Central Cee in the video. The video begins with Karan and Tejasswi getting ready in a bathroom with a bathtub. The lovers then prep in a sensual manner showcasing their accessories and sexy expressions. TejRan then gets all goofy and playful as they steal kisses in between. The two can’t seem to get enough of each other. Also Read - Video: Karan Kundrra Calls Ladylove Tejasswi Prakash 'A Good Kisser', Latter Can't Stop Blushing - Watch

Watch Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash in Sexy Slit Dress, Karan Kundrra in Velvet Suit Win #TejRan Fans' Hearts at Lock Upp Success Bash - See Viral Pics

TejRan fans went gaga over their loved up-video. They flooded the comment section with love and admiration for Karan and Tejasswi. Not only did they adore their PDA but fans couldn’t get over their raw sexual chemistry. Their fans also demanded for Calcutta vlog, reels BTS everything. One of the users said, “You should add warning ⚠️ for weak hearts.” Another user said, “Wow, so hot.” They couldn’t stop gushing over TejRan’s video and wrote, “Omgggggg WTFFFF so hawwwwwtttt.” Another said, “I wanna know what happened in Kolkata.”

On the professional front, Karan and Tejasswi will be seen in the comedy show The Khatra Khatra Show. During a lighthearted conversation with the actors, hosts Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa discussed the love they got from everyone. The lovebirds were last seen in Lock Upp as jailor and warden.

Watch this space for more updates on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash!