Karan Kundrra Wishes Tejasswi Prakash: TV actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular couples in the industry. The two met in the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love. Their mushy and unmissable PDA is quite often the talk of the town. Tejasswi and Karan enjoy a massive fan following and their fans profoundly call them ‘TejRan.’ Naagin 6 actor Tejasswi Prakash turned a year older on June 10 and she celebrated her special day with beau Karan Kundrra. The couple traveled away from the city in a private yacht and spent precious time together in Goa. Karan Kundrra took to his social media to wish his ladylove along with some loved-up pictures and give their fans a glimpse of the celebration. Sharing a set of lovely pictures from the Yacht, he captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Princess.”Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Breaks Silence on Being 'Settled' With Karan Kundrra: 'Even Our Fights...'

In the first photo, Tejasswi is seen smiling broadly while posing with a large bunch of red roses that Karan had given her. Kundrra can be seen kissing his princess as he lifts her up in the other two pictures. The couple is undoubtedly setting some significant couple goals, and these photos demonstrate their undeniable chemistry. While Tejasswi looked beautiful in a strapless pink sequined knee-length dress, Karan looked dapper in a pink T-shirt coupled with blue denim. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Birthday Photos: Karan Kundrra Can’t Stop Kissing His Lady Love at Cake Cutting Ceremony

Karan Kundrra’s birthday post for Tejasswi Prakash:

TejRan fans flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the adorable duo. One of the users said, “Please, I am crying this is so beautiful.” Another user said, “You guys deserve the world.” TejRan fans also called Karan Kundrra the best boyfriend in the world. Several others wished Tejasswi in their unique style. One of them said, “Beautiful sunny ki laddoo happy birthday.” Another user said, “Happiest birthday to the princess of Karan kundrra May always ur love flourish for eo Ameen …. evils eyes off.”

On the professional front, the two will be seen in Dance Deewane Juniors next. The promo of the episode has already generated a lot of buzz. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining the audience with her superpowers in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, while Karan Kundrra is busy hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

