Lock Upp Anjali Arora with BF Aakash: Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora was recently spotted at the Mumbai Aiport where she received her boyfriend Aakash Sansanwal. Anjali who rose to fame in Kangana Ranaut’s hosted show cheered up immediately after she saw her beau. The two were spotted greeting each other with pleasant smiles and warm hugs. Anjali Arora who relocated to focus on her job was spotted in a white shirt and trousers, while Aakash opted for a light blue shirt and jeans. The couple looked adorable as they posed for the shutterbugs.Also Read - Munawar Faruqui GF's Nazila Talks About Anjali Arora, Says, 'I am Not Open to This..

Anjali Arora’s fans flooded the comment section soon after the video went viral. Not only did they adore the couple, but her fans were also happy for Anjali. Several users called Anjali beau ‘Jiju,’ in the comment section. One of the users said, “They are looking happy together..that’s what matters..” Another user said, “Jiju aa gaye…. Abb Munawar Mukti milegi boht logo ko.” One of them also said, “Atleast she is happy now.” Also Read - Munawar Faruqui’s Picture With Mystery Girl Irks Munjali Fans, They Say, 'Sorry Munawar, We Don’t Support You' - See Viral Pic

Anjali Arora Walks Hand-in-Hand With BF Aakash:

Anjali Arora Talked About her BF in Lock Upp:

Anjali Arora had avoided talking about her partner Aakash on the reality programme at first. However, as the show progressed, all of the participants, including host Kangana Ranaut, heard about her partner Aakash, and Anjali Arora began openly discussing him.

Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui’s Relationship in Lock Upp:

Munawar and Anjali’s relationship drew a lot of attention in the Lock Upp jail. Their supporters dubbed them ‘Munjali,’ because they were shipped together. Lock Upp winner highlighted that the two were not romantically linked on the show, despite the fact that many fans admired their on-screen romance. For the uninitiated, Munawar and Anjali Arora built a strong bond on the reality show Lock Upp, with the latter confessing her love for him on the show.

