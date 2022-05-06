Lock Upp Finale Promo: Lock Upp hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut is nearing the end of its run, and the producers are doing everything they can to keep things intriguing. Guess who’s about to join the reality show to add some spice? As per the latest promo of the Lock Upp video, jailor Karan Kundrra welcomes his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash as the new jail warden. The two exchange adorable comments while the participants admire them. Tejasswi had her hair in a high ponytail and dressed like a boss babe in a distinctive black outfit. As a jailor, Karan looked dashing in a one-of-a-kind black ensemble.Also Read - Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma Left Blushing After Reading Sara Khan's Tweet, Says, 'I Miss You'

In the video, Tejasswi and Karan are seen exchanging flirtatious remarks and can’t stop blushing over each other. Jailor turns red as he greets his ladylove on the show. Karan complements Tejasswi shortly after she enters the prison, stating, “Isn’t she looking really beautiful?” Even your jailer fails in front of her since she is such a warden…” Bigg Boss 15 winner refers to the jailor as ‘sweet’ and claims she is here to balance the sweetness. Tejasswi tells Karan at the end of the promo that she wants some alone time with the participants, so he advises her to be gentle with them. Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Working Experience With BF Karan Kundrra, TejRan Fans, 'Omg Screaming King And Queen' - Watch Video

Check Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra in Lock Upp:

Fans shower love on TejRan’s chemistry in Lock Upp!

TejRan followers poured their affection for the pair into the comments section shortly after the video was posted. One of the users wrote, ” Love the promo. Amazing…the epitome of love, hope and faith #TejRan are for me. Thank you @altbalaji for sharing this with us. The live feed was amazing waiting for episode. Love and respect #TejRan and your faith @EktaaRKapoor ma’am in them. Big thank you.” Another user said, “Ahh I love youuu so muchhhh @altbalaji you guys gave us our memories back! We watched them together on our screens like old days after so long! thankyouuuu.”

Check Twitter reactions here:

Jailer-Warden are too adorable together ❤️ Dil lelo ❤️ Wiping my tears and watching this on loop #TejRan #TejRanFam — Smitha Renjith (@smitharenjith) May 6, 2022

Ahh I love youuu so muchhhh @altbalaji you guys gave us our memories back! We watched them together on our screens like old days after so long!. thankyouuuu ❤ pic.twitter.com/Z5otuOvxa9 — ❝| ❞ (@mekritika68) May 6, 2022

Love the promo. Amazing…the epitome of love, hope and faith #TejRan are for me. Thank you @altbalaji for sharing this with us. The live feed was amazing waiting for episode. Love and respect #TejRan and your faith @EktaaRKapoor ma’am in them. Big thank you. — Cassie (@kcassie1107) May 6, 2022

7 months..

But still @kkundrra bhai is crushing on Teju like week 1 of Oct..& Teju being Teju is enjoying her “taarif kr” moment..Both of them adoring EO,being proud of EO#TejRan being our cutest Fuddus..Like always..❤️ PS: Somethings never change..❤️ EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN pic.twitter.com/WdiO7RXFAo — Garima S (@GarimaS_16) May 6, 2022

Ahhh big boss memories their first promo song omgg nostalgia #TejRan — Komal Wajih (@KomalWajih) May 6, 2022

Since its debut, Lock Upp has been one of the most popular series on OTT. The show has gotten a lot of attention because of its unique form and the shocks that keep the viewers guessing.

