Lock Upp Update: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp never fails to entertain its viewers with a hefty dose of scandals and controversy. The reality programme is coming to a close, and there have been a lot of surprising twists, with the last eviction taking place on Friday’s episode. Jailor Karan Kundrra and his warden Tejasswi Prakash announced Saisha Shinde‘s eviction from the show. Tejasswi revealed that she will hand over the evil locket to all participants who make it to the finale. The locket was not delivered to Saisha after teasing the participants for a while, and she was told she had the least number of votes. Saisha had previously had to leave the show after a disagreement with the host.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Gold Bangle From Roka Ceremony as She Joins Karan Kundrra on Lock Upp - Watch Video

Watch Lock Upp’s latest promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Karan Kundrra Blushes Hard as Tejasswi Prakash Enters Jail, Emotional TejRan Fans Say, 'Dil Lelo'

Munawar Faruqui says I love you to Saisha Shinde

After getting evicted for the second time, Saisha appeared calm and accepted the decision with a smile. She appreciated the show’s platform and her other competitors for boosting her performance. She hugged everyone after that. Munawar Faruqui told her, “I Love You,” as she hugged him, and she answered, “I Love You, too.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma Left Blushing After Reading Sara Khan's Tweet, Says, 'I Miss You'

Saisha has already revealed her affections for Munawar on the show. She also stated that she was fully aware that he’d never reciprocate her feelings. Munawar recently told Anjali Arora that he may say “I Love You” to Saisha but not to Anjali since it will be misinterpreted.

Lock Upp finalists!

From being India’s most-watched OTT show to witnessing surprising revelations from some of the country’s most talked-about celebs, the show has effectively captured viewers’ attention and kept them hooked. If reports are to be believed, Ekta Kapoor, the show’s producer, will be offering the winner the main role in one of her upcoming shows. The top six finalists of the Lock Upp season one are Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Azma Fallah, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, and Payal Rohtagi.

Watch this space for more updates on Lock Upp!