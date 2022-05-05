Lock Upp Finale: Actor Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp approaches its finale, and the producers are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to keep things interesting even further. Guess who is about to make things spicier in the grand finale of the reality show? Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. She will join her beau and jailor Karan Kundrra as the ‘Queen Warden.’ Tejasswi Prakash who is currently the lead in Naagin 6 will appear as her character in Lock Upp. The makers released the teaser ahead of her entry on the show. In the video, the TV actor pledges to unleash some ‘atyaachaar’ on the remaining contestants.Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Refuses to Patch-Up With Ex-Husband, Says, 'I Am Hurt And Sad!'

Check Tejasswi Prakash’s entry in Lock Upp:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Also Read - Payal Rohatgi's Friend Kashmera Shah Breaks Silence on Her Claims of Having Suicidal Thoughts: 'I Was With Her One Night...'

Tejasswi Prakash is excited to be in Lock Upp!

Tejasswi Prakash expresses her delight at becoming a part of the show by saying, “Lock Upp has been gaining popularity and causing a stir on social media since its inception. I’m pleased to be a part of the programme as the powerful Warden. I’m here in this kickass jail because of my passion for my fans and the reality show, and I can’t wait to offer fresh twists and turns with the controversial kaidis and Karan.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma Takes Dig on Payal Rohtagi's Relationship, Says, 'That is Why Sangram Stays in Ahmedabad!'

TejRan fans go gaga over the Tejasswi’s entry!

Tejasswi Prakash’s entry in the reality show Lock Upp has created quite the storm on the internet. TejRan fans are excited to see the jailor Karan Kundrra with his girlfriend and queen warden Tejasswi. One of the users wrote, “From two strangers met in lvg reality show as debate opposite partner to come in bb15 after 1 year as Karan & Tejasswi & fell in love & signing off as #TejRan to join lockupp show as badass Jailor – Warden Jodi, THE JOURNEY <3.” TejRan fans trend ‘BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP,’ on Twitter ahead of Tejasswi’s entry.

Check Twitter reactions here:

From two strangers met in lvg reality show as debate opposite partner to come in bb15 after 1 year as Karan & Tejasswi & fell in love & signing off as #TejRan to join lockupp show as badass Jailor – Warden Jodi,

THE JOURNEY <3 BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP pic.twitter.com/o5OEz8MXmz — T /simping stan acc (@TorsaxTweets) May 5, 2022

after this, we’re going to be seeing them live once again, i’m genuinely got goosebumps just thinking about it… teja, you were right, this family didn’t go anywhere, yall have continued to entertain us through your work! BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP pic.twitter.com/ncAR4wotyK — meds-gin (@kehnahikyaax) May 5, 2022

Manifesting the warden x jailor episode to have the highest views. Manifesting them to slay the episode and be their crazy selves. May we get some great sunny x laddoo moments too. God, bless them with all the success. BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP — sabs (@sinfullysabs) May 5, 2022

my sweet little kids are the hottest jailor & warden duo? BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP#tejran pic.twitter.com/ERTCSbdURb — S (@swadhinta770) May 5, 2022

The Power Couple

All the best @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi

Phaad ke aana

And be your adorable selves !!✨ BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP#TejRan #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/BSVNeTmFJc — Manasvi(Dilbar Baba Ki Yo)☀️ (@tejran_talkies) May 5, 2022

The last time we watch them In LF…with Heavy Hearts…

To

Finally Going to Watch Them In LF….with Hearts Full of Excitement….

Plzz The Time

From : Sunny and Laddoo ❣️

To

Badass Jailor and Badass Warden #TejRan #LockUppWithTejRan #TejRanFam

BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP pic.twitter.com/cxbZTXRkPg — ®️adhika (@SupperGigglesss) May 5, 2022

Their personality is like “SUNSHINE mixed with a little HURRICANE”. . . #TejRan#LockUppWithTejRan

BADASS TEJRAN IN LOCKUPP

SASSY WARDEN TEJASSWI

JAILOR KARAN MAGNIFIED LOCKUPP pic.twitter.com/Ma0qFN4gNz — •~Smiley~• (@tejran_talks) May 5, 2022

Excited to watch TejRan in Lock Upp? Let us know!