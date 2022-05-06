Lock Upp Finale: The reality show Lock Upp hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut, which is nearing the end, has seen a lot of unexpected twists. TV actor Tejasswi Prakash has been cast as the queen warden, who would enter the show with a special power card, in order to keep the audience captivated and involved. TejRan fans are all excited to witness their favourite duo collaborate on the sets of the show. Naagin 6 lead revealed her working experience with her jailor and beau Karan Kundrra.Also Read - Lock Upp Winner to Get an Exclusive Contract For Ekta Kapoor's Next TV Show?

Tejasswi in a conversation with ETimes revealed how happy she was to be a part of the show with Karan. She said, “I’m glad Karan is a part of this show as a jailor because I wouldn’t have gotten any aid if I had come in alone as a warden. It’s fantastic that he’s a part of the show, and he will support me and make things easier for me as a warden. I’m thrilled that we’ll be doing this show together.” She also revealed how she is going to bring a turning point in the game. Bigg Boss 15 winner, however, didn’t reveal much about what they are going to do inside but she did reveal that there is going to be lots of fun. Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Tejasswi Prakash is All Set to Enter as Queen Warden, TejRan Fans Say, 'Hottest Jailor And Warden Duo' - Check Twitter Reactions

Watch Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra on Lock Upp sets:

Tejasswi remembers her days as a reality show competitor when celebrities would pay them visits, and now she is on the receiving end. She said, “I’m shooting for Lock Upp, and I remember when we were on Bigg Boss, guests would come in and we’d complete chores for them. But now the tables have turned, and I’m entering the programme as a taskmaster, and I’m really looking forward to it.

When asked who she supports, Tejasswi said, “Everyone, in my opinion, is equally deserved, and everyone’s road has been filled with challenges. The participants are put in various scenarios, and one of them, regrettably, wins the show. However, each and every contestant’s path is unique.”

