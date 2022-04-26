Lock Upp: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has been receiving a lot of attention on the live streaming site. The show generates a lot of buzz about the inmates and former contestants. Its intriguing material and contentious participants are ensuring that the audience is entertained at all times. Inmate Anjali Arora, stunned everyone when she revealed that Karanvir Bohra asked her to build a fake plotline with him. Later, jailer Karan Kundrra chastised him for playing a ‘dirty game,’ to which the Karanvir apologised and said it was a dumb error. After being evicted from the show for the second time, Karanvir admitted to creating a love angle with Anjali, but he said he did it on purpose since he knew he was being monitored.Also Read - Lock Upp: Ali Merchant Gets Eliminated, Kangana Ranaut Says 'He Failed to Entertain'

Karanvir Bohra told TOI in an interview that reality shows have numerous angles and sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t. He said, “Without a question, that was a blunder. However, I believe reality shows cover a wide range of topics. Things are written and angles are generated at times, and sometimes they work, and sometimes they don’t. Relationships can be genuine and spontaneous at times. I thought this was a new and different show, so I’ll give it a shot. I thought this would be a safe angle, so I talked to Anjali about it. She said it should come from your side, and I couldn’t do it since I’m married.” Also Read - Karanvir Bohra Reveals Lock Upp is Better Than Bigg Boss: Kangana is Different From Salman

He further added, “I purposefully did it in front of the camera since I was aware that I was being seen. I had made it plain to her that it would be one-sided in order to protect both her and myself from appearing cheap. I also warned her that it will vanish in a few days because Shivam had a crush on Sara and it died because she didn’t value it. I had no interest in her and this was the exact proposal. I had no idea she had a boyfriend outside at the time. She had every right to refuse me at that point, but instead she gave me a thumbs up.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence on Being Sexually Harassed as a Child: 'This Guy Would Get us All to Strip'

Talking about Munawar and Anjali’s love angle on the show, Karanvir said, “Log alag alag tarike se game khelte hain (People play games in different ways) and she kept quiet about it for two weeks while she awaited another proposal. When she became close with Munawar, she told him about it since he offered her a better bargain.”

Watch this space for more updates on Lock Upp!