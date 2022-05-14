Munawar Faruqui’s Viral Video With GF Nazila: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Lock Upp season 1 rose to stardom following his appearance on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show. Not only was he the winner but he also received the most votes from the crowd and became their favourite contestant. The comedian was recently seen surprising his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi with cake and flowers on her birthday. The two were photographed together after a movie date on Friday night by the paparazzi.Also Read - Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Talks About Girlfriend Nazila: 'I've Known Her For an Year Now'

The couple was recently sighted in Mumbai having a late-night bike ride. Munawar and his GF Nazila twinning in black outfits in a viral video shared by a well-known paparazzi account. Lock Upp winner's fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Many users hailed their jodi, while others still shipped the Munjali sail. Most of Munawar's admirers called them couple goals!

Watch Munawar Faruqui and his GF Nazila twin in black:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munna 🥰🥰🥰🥰 (@munawar_thug)

Munawar Faruqui had a girlfriend outside during his time on Lock Upp!

Munawar’s personal life, like his game, has been the talk of the town. He was close to social media personality Anjali Arora throughout the concert, but he asserted that they are ‘just friends.’ He never mentioned having a relationship outside the house. People first became aware of his relationship with Nazila Sitashi after he shared photos of her on social media.

Later, he explained why he never mentioned her on the show in an interview with ETimes. “I’ve known Nazila for a year and we’ve been dating for a few months. The atmosphere inside the house was not conducive to discussing Nazila. I didn’t divulge her identity because I was within the show and she was outside, and I wasn’t with her in the outer world at the time. There are various aspects of ourselves that we guard in our lives. I don’t think it’s inappropriate to be protective of our loved ones, and I shared her image the instant I came out.”

Watch this space for more updates on Munawar Faruqui!