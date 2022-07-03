On June 29, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali reported a domestic worker’s alleged threat to harm them and their 2-year-old daughter Tara to the police. Santosh Yadav, the 40-year-old cook, was arrested on Wednesday night, according to the police. Following a pay disagreement, Santosh, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Juhu, threatened to murder Mahhi’s family.Also Read - Shocking! Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij’s Cook Threatens To Stab Them With 'Khanjar', Actress Shares Horrific Details

"The actor had contacted the police via Twitter and later lodged an FIR at the Oshiwara police station. The accused was booked under sections 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 29 evening. The police arrested him on the same day and on June 30, he was produced before the Andheri metropolitan court," said a police official. When approached, DCP Sanjay Latkar, a spokesperson for the Mumbai Police, verified to mid-day.com that the cook had been taken into custody.

Mahhi Vij deleted the tweets!

Earlier this week, Mahhi Vij had tweeted about the event and then deleted it. She claimed in a series of tweets that the cook Jay and she had newly hired had been stealing from them. She said in a different tweet that he had threatened to stab her with a dagger.

Mahhi recently said in an interview with ETimes that it all started when they received a warning that their cook had been stealing. The cook not only demanded payment as Jay attempted to settle the account but also verbally attacked them. She alleged that he became drunk and began yelling insults.

TV actors Mahhi Vij and Jay exchanged wedding vows in 2011. The couple welcomed their baby girl in 2019.

