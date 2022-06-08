Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Picnic Date: TV actor Mouni Roy is one of the most well-known figures in the entertainment industry. She has played a variety of roles and has wowed viewers with her outstanding performances in TV serials such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, and others. The popular TV actor, who married businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa often shares glimpses into her married life. Mouni shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle showcasing her picnic date with her husband. She captioned her Instagram post, “Meanwhile…”Also Read - Mouni Roy Pose For A Romantic PIC With Hubby Suraj Nambiar In Istanbul

For her day out with her husband, Mouni Roy wore a bodycon dress, Suraj, on the other hand, opted for casuals. Mouni Roy made a sad expression in the first video from the post as her husband is busy on what appeared to be a business call. The second picture depicted businessman Suraj’s back profile as well as the items they brought for the picnic date. In the third photo, Mouni Roy flaunted her stunning figure, followed by a mushy photo of the couple in the fourth. Also Read - Shamita Shetty- Raqesh Bapat Make Heads Turn in All Black Attire, Fans Say, 'Twinning And Winning' - Watch Viral Video

Check Mouni Roy’s picnic date with hubby Suraj Nambiar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Hot And Sensuous in Bikini Photo Dump, Fan Says, ’Jaan Logi Kya’ | See Pics

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar looked adorable together exuding the couple-goal vibes. Fans quickly dropped heart and heart-eye emojis on her post. Several users hailed their Jodi and wrote, “#MonRaj.” Another user said, “Beautiful pics.”

She is now co-judging the dance reality show, DID L’il Masters 5, alongside Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre and choreographer Remo D’souza. Mouni Roy will next be featured in the film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan play pivotal parts in the film. The movie is supposed to be the first in a planned trilogy. It will be released in five Indian languages in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9.

Watch this space for more updates on your favorite TV stars!