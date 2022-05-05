Nikki Tamboli’s on Brother’s Death Anniversary: Actor Nikki Tamboli faced a miserable year when her brother passed away in 2021. The actor went through a very difficult phase but nevertheless, she stood stronger. She called his brother her strength and today on his death anniversary, Nikki has expressed how much she misses him through a heartwrenching note on her social media. The Bigg Boss 14 fame mentioned how the past year has been the longest, toughest, and saddest without her brother.Also Read - Pratik Sehajpal-Kashika Kapoor Controversy: Here is Everything You Need to Know About Tu Laut Aa's Actors' Ugly Feud

Nikki posted a throwback video of him walking on the balcony, saying that she would never be strong enough to face his absence. She wrote, “The past year has been the longest, toughest and saddest 365 days for me as you were not by my side. May the afterlife be kind to you. I miss you so much, Little bro!

1 year has passed since you left, but my heart is still wounded for you. A year doesn't seem like such a long time but without you here it has felt like an eternity. Time is supposed to be a healer but after a year it's still as painful as the first day. No matter what I do to move on from this pain, deep down inside I will always know that I'll never get to hug you again. Brother you taught me to be strong but sorry I'm letting you down. I can never be strong to accept that you are no longer here. A family will never get over losing their loved ones. It doesn't matter how long ago or how old the loved one was or how they died. The family lives with this pain every moment of their remaining lives. Good bye dear brother you deserve eternal rest, You cared so much for one and all to have you I was blessed. 4.05.2021."

Check Nikki Tamboli’s heartfelt note for her brother:

For unaware, Jatin Tamboli, Nikki Tamboli’s elder brother, died in May 2021 due to COVID-19. He was 29 years old at the time. She took to social media to share a series of photos of her brother post his death. Nikki’s post is filled with immense care and compassion. Her fans, followers, and friends from the industry offered their prayers. Actor Aly Goni, Divasna, Sugandha Mishra, among others sent their love in the comment section. One of her fans wrote, “He is watching you and be there with you.” Another user wrote, “Prayers for your brother’s soul…. wherever he is…god bless his soul.”

May his soul rest in peace!