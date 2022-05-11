Lock Upp Success Party: TV actor Payal Rohatgi, who was named the first runner-up in Lock Upp on Saturday, was not present at the show’s celebration party on Sunday. Most of the show’s participants were in attendance, as were the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor, host Kangana Ranaut, and jailor Karan Kundrra. Payal has since stated that she and her fiance, Sangram Singh, opted to skip the party due to their disappointment with the show’s final result. Payal lost the Lock Upp trophy to Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian. Rohatgi stated that she chose to relax rather than attend the celebration in order to be prepared to address inquiries regarding her failure to win the competition.Also Read - New Mexico Wildfires Continue Going Wild, Vast Forest Area Burnt Down, 300 Structures Destroyed

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are not happy with Lock Upp results

When asked about the rumours surrounding her missing from the bash, Payal spoke to India Forum in the third person. She said, "Payal simply wanted to clarify that she is a human being, but she also has a soul, and she believed that rather than responding, her soul should respond appropriately to everything that happened in her life. And her spirit yearned for peace, yearned for her to prioritise her partner from yesterday, for he, too, had been disappointed. And we all know that Payal and Sangram are not party animals; we are folks who do yoga first thing in the morning. We have a breakfast zone, which is open early in the morning and is not a party zone. That's why you didn't see her since she was also tired, and Sangram was dissatisfied.

"And I wanted to give it my all when I spoke to my fans and Lock Upp people because I didn't want to let anyone down. The creators put in a lot of effort to create this show. Kangana and Ekta have given their all to make this show a success, and Payal has also put in a lot of effort. As a result, I didn't want to be careless. When it came to answering all of the challenging questions about why I didn't win the trophy, I wanted to give it my all, " she concluded.

Saisha Shinde didn’t find Payal Rohatgi inspiring in Lock Upp

Saisha also discussed Payal Rohatgi’s victory as the show’s first runner-up. She said, “Payal mein bhi saari qualities hai jiske liye woh winner ban sakti thi. Lekin mein nahi chahti thi ki woh show jeete. Lock Upp ke 20 contestants mein se aapka agar ek bhi dost nahi hai toh wo batata hai ki aap kaise ho. Iss show ka winner inspirational hona chaiye. Jis tareeke se Payal ne apna game khela mujhe nahi laga ki wo inspiring hai.”

