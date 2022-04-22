Lock Upp Update: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s hosted ‘Lock Upp‘ is attracting all the attention with its never-ending fights and ferocious disagreements among the inmates. One of the contestants, Payal Rohtagi‘s fiance, and wrestler Sangram Singh opened up the controversial show. He is extremely proud of his ladylove who stood up against the once targeting her. Singh also revealed the weakest contestant from the reality TV show and why.Also Read - Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra Says Kangana Ranaut Hosted Show is Getting Dirtier

Sangram Singh opened up about the controversial show and how he finds Munawar Faruqui the weakest contestant. In a conversation with ETimes, he said, "Munawar Faruqui, in my opinion, is the weakest player. He just knows how to play the victim card, and woh start se ek ladki apni dhaal bana ke chal raha hai (He is using one girl from the start as his shield). When he is nominated or loses an assignment, he is terrified and frightened. Tum kya fan following ki baatein karte ho… 5 ladkon ko computer par bitha ke dusron ko troll karwake (What do you talk about fan following… by making 5 boys sit on the computer and troll others). There are no admirers or followers. They would be recognised if they were real celebrities."

He also called Munawar Faruqui- the 'Manthra' of the show Lock Upp. Sangram Singh compared the Zeeshan Khan-Azma Fallah incident to the Ramayana and said, "The way Azma was treated in the most recent episode. I'm not saying she was wrong, but you can't raise your hand on a girl. The other inmates in the jail, such as Munawar, Anjali, and Prince, didn't stop the fight, instead, they were clapping and shouting, and Anjali, despite being a girl, was assisting Zeeshan. Ramayan ka Kand kiske Karan hua tha Manthara ke Karan, and Lock Upp ke prison ki Manthara Munawar Faruqui hai (Due to Manthara the entire turbulence of Ramayana was caused and the Manthara of the Lock Upp is Munawar Faruqui).

He went on to say how big of a hypocritic Munawar is because he continued calling everyone inside the Lock Upp prison his friend but did not stop Zeeshan instead instigated him. He appreciated his fiance Payal and said, “Consider what would have happened if Payal hadn’t been present. I don’t entirely blame Zeeshan because he had lost his sense of right and wrong, but I do blame what had happened to the people around him. Why didn’t they intervene? When Payal attempted to intervene, Zeeshan began abusing her, calling her a bit*h and dragging my name. This demonstrates how you’ve been raised, where a female is attempting to prevent you from becoming angry, and you’re calling her fu*you, bit**. On the one hand, you say you’re fighting for your mother and girlfriend, but on the other, you’re hitting a woman and abusing another. ”

Sangram Singh was all praises for his ladylove. He told the news portal that Payal is ‘real’ on the show. He said, “She is unconcerned about the rest of the world; if she discovers something is wrong, she will stand up for it and accept the repercussions. Even though they have insulted her so many times, she has been taking care of others by cooking.”

