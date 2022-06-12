Rakhi Sawant Sobs Uncontrollably: Internet sensation and actor Rakhi Sawant was spotted crying uncontrollably with boyfriend Adil Khan by her side as she went to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai on Friday night to register a complaint after her ex-husband Ritesh allegedly hacked all of her social media accounts and online payment methods. Rakhi told the media that her ex-Ritesh wants to ruin her life now that she is with Adil.Also Read - A Trip Down To Rakhi Sawant's Controversies Amid Her New Controversial Relationship With Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant spoke to the reporters outside the Oshiwara Police Station in a video filmed outside the station and revealed that Ritesh is causing her a lot of trouble. He is accused of gaining access to her Instagram, Facebook, and other social media accounts. She burst into tears and accused him of blackmailing her. Adil was trying to calm her as she sobbed uncontrollably. She also claimed he can upload her ‘gandii video’ to her Instagram account. She even addressed the alleged comments he had been making through her account. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Adil, Reveals Ex-Girlfriend Warns to Stay Away

Rakhi Sawant talks about her ex-Ritesh and sobs uncontrollably:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAHIR JASUS007 (@tahirjasus)

Also Read - Rakhi Sawant - Urfi Javed Party And Dance to 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai,' Fans Say, 'Sangati Ka Asar’ - Watch Viral Videos

He allegedly wrote something bad about Colors TV, according to her. In addition, a video from IIFA was referenced. Ritesh has logged Rakhi Sawant out of all her accounts and she is unable to access anything, according to her boyfriend, who accompanied her to the police station.

Rakhi Sawant’s Instagram post after her ex-Ritesh hacked it:

The caption on Rakhi Sawant’s latest Instagram post read, “Thank you so much I f**k Colour Tv my dream come true IIFA award is my dream award night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Ritesh warned Rakhi Sawant in the past:

In a video shared on social media, Ritesh said, “Rakhi ji a simple suggestion, pls aap wish karo ke kisi game show me aap mere samne na aap. Warna aapki aisi band bajegi ke aap dubara kisi show me nahi jaogi. Aapko bigboss 15 ke ek wild card ka kya Haal keya tha, yaad hoga. (Please wish that we do not face each other on a reality show Any reality show will make you fearful. I’m hoping you recall what I did to one of the Bigg Boss 15 wild card entries.) So just chill!!”

Watch this space for more updates!