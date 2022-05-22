Rakhi Sawant – Urfi Javed Party: Internet sensations Rakhi Sawant and Urfi Javed leave no opportunity to amaze their fans with their style. The two actors were seen together at an event and appeared to be having a great time. The videos from the previous night have gone viral on the internet, where both the ladies shook a leg to ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.’ Rakhi Sawant was dressed in a black ruffle sari while Urfi Javed was spotted in a white co-ord set.Also Read - Insta Follower Asks Urfi Javed What Is The Craziest Thing You Have Ever Done? She Replies

Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant flaunt their attire

Urfi and Rakhi, who are known for their boldness in this party, had so much fun that now the videos of both are creating a ruckus on social media. It took only a few minutes for Urfi’s videos to go with her latest unusual attire. She flaunted her latest look with a 20kg glass over her white coloured dress. Also Read - Urfi Javed Poses in Nude Undergarments And Barely-There Skirt - Watch Viral Video

Watch Urfi Javed’s viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Comes Out in See-Through Jute Skirt, Reveals ‘Ek Ghante Mein Banayi Hain’- Watch

Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi Sawant wore a ruffle saree and struck various poses for the paparazzi. The actor who usually grabs the headlines for her drama and bizarre outfits made waves at the party last night.

Watch Rakhi Sawant’s viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakhi Sawant and Urfi Javed dance to ‘choli ke peechee kya hai’

Rakhi and Urfi danced boldly with each other at the party last night. The two ladies were seen executing incredible belly dances to the tune ‘Choli Ke Peechee Kya Hai.’ Urfi grew so engrossed in the party that she removed her heels and walked barefoot on the dance floor, as per the viral video.

Watch Urfi and Rakhi’s viral dance video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Rakhi Sawant congratulates Urfi Javed for 3 million followers

Urfi Javed’s Instagram account recently reached 3 million followers. She celebrated it in Goa with her friends. Rakhi Sawant congratulated Urfi on her followers at the party last night. Amidst this, Urfi declared that as soon as she has 300 million followers, she will throw a big celebration in Dubai for everyone.

Watch Rakhi congratulate Urfi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant’s bond at the party

Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant shared a great bond during the media interaction. Rakhi kissed Urfi in one of the viral videos. According to the videos from the celebration last night, the two ladies are good friends in real life.

Watch Urfi and Rakhi’s viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens react to Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant’s viral videos!

Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant were spotted at a party, and videos from the event went viral. In some of the videos, the two can be seen dancing their hearts out, while in others, they can be seen appreciating each other. They also posed for photographers and interacted with them. Netizens couldn’t help but drop laughing emojis on most of the viral videos. One of the users said, “Lock them together for a year.” While another said, “Circus in town.” Netizens also hailed Rakhi and Urfi’s duo and said, “Sangati ka asar.”

