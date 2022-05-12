Mumbai: TV actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who met on Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT, hit it off right away in the house and gradually fell in love with one other. The duo is growing closer with each passing day. They enjoy a significant following, and their fans are eagerly anticipating their romantic photos. They are frequently seen out on dates together after the show. The couple popularly knowns as ShaRa by their fans were spotted outside a studio.Also Read - Shamita Shetty- Raqesh Bapat Make Heads Turn in All Black Attire, Fans Say, 'Twinning And Winning' - Watch Viral Video

Raqesh and Shamita were sighted outside a studio in the city. Raqesh looked smart in a blue T-shirt, which he layered with a shirt and teamed with black pants. To escape the heat, he wore white shoes and finished his ensemble with sunglasses. Shamita, on the other hand, is dressed in a black top with patterned grey jeggings, maroon shoes, and dark sunglasses. Also Read - Shamita Shetty’s Cardio Kickboxing Video Will Make You Hit The Gym Right Away | See Video

Watch Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty’s viral videos:

Fans flooded the comment section adoring the couple. Not only did they react with fire and heart emoji, but ShaRa fans also called them genuine real people and how cute they are together. One of the users said, “Love these 2 genuine real beautiful souls #ShaRa #ShamitaShetty.” Another user said, “Can’t wait for whatever is going to come!!!! #ShamitaShetty #ShaRa.”

