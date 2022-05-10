Rashami Desa’s Sexy Thigh High Slit Dress: TV actor Rashami Desai never misses an opportunity to add pomp and glamour to her fashion choices, and she’s turning heads with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit gown this time. The actor who is currently playing a double role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 is one of the most popular faces on television. She rose to fame after appearing in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor has just shared a series of photos from her most recent shoot and she has us with her stylish appearance and hot look. he wore a dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that accentuated her stunning curves. Her makeup included pink lips, contour, highlighter, and a flawless base. She wore huge earrings that complimented her attire and paired her look with pink heels to provide a burst of colour to her look.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, TejRan Among Others Glam Up For Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party - Watch Viral Videos

Rashami Desai surprised her fans with a stunning and sexy avatar to help them get through the Monday blues. Sharing a slew of photos on her Instagram handle, Rashami Desai captioned her pictures, “Some #mondayblues can make you feel sexy & grooving.” Also Read - Umar Riaz And Parineeti Chopra Don The Same T-Shirt, Fans Say, 'There is Something Something Between Them' - See Viral Pics

Check Rashami Desai’s sexy pictures:

Rashami flaunted her hot looks in a video where she danced to a popular trending song, ‘Cool For Summer’ by Demi Lovato on her Instagram. She captioned her video, ” Lots of secrets.” She was seen flaunting her curves and taking the hotness to a whole different level.

Watch Rashami Desai groove to trendy Instagram reel:

Fans went berserk as soon as Rashami dropped these sexy pictures in the blue thigh-high slit. They dropped fire and heart-eye emojis. One of the users said, “I have butterflies in my tummy. ” Another user said, “Itni khubsurati kaiseeeeeee.” Her fans not only complimented her look but also loved the dress and what a perfect fit it was on her. One of Rashami’s fan wrote, “this dress made for you only you look stunning in this dress.” They called her BEAUTIFUL GORGEOUS SENSUOUS RASHAMI.

What did you think about Rashami’s latest outfit? Let us know!