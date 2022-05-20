Sangram Singh-Payal Rohatgi’s Wedding: Wrestler Sangram Singh is a man of his word. How do we know this? Singh told his ladylove Payal Rohatgi that they would marry in July on his visit to the reality show Lock Upp and has kept his word. The wrestler visited Payal with a marriage proposal when she was inside the Kangana Ranaut hosted show. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram announcing their July wedding.Also Read - Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Trends Big After Fulfilling Promise of Meeting Acid Attack Survivor

Sangram and Payal, who have been dating for 12 years, announced their engagement with a photo of themselves boxing. The soon-to-be husband and wife were impeccably dressed and stood within a wrestling ring in the snapshot. The caption read, “Coming this July… Where we get to say the vows!!! And be wedding-bound! Love Sangram & Payal (sic).” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Poses Like Poonam Pandey in Viral Video, Fans Say 'Mia Khalifa Ka Bhi Kardo Didi' - Watch

Check Sangram Singh-Payal Rohtagi’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Says 'Karan Kundrra Hasn't Asked For Marriage', TejRan Fans Say 'Haaye Shaadi Toh Hogyi Dimag Mein' - Watch

Their fans and friends from the industry flooded the post with congratulatory messages. One pf the fans wrote, “So happy for both of you finally will get to see #payalrohatgi in beautiful bride.” Another user said, “Congratulations to both of you , May this upcoming journey be full of Joy @sangramsingh_wrestler @payalrohatgi, From a @munawar.faruqui Fan.”

According to the Hindustan Times, the pair will marry on July 21, which also happens to be Sangram Singh’s birthday. The pair have completed their pre-wedding shoot and will begin wedding shopping shortly.

We wish nothing but happiness for Sangram and Payal as they’re about to embark on this new journey!