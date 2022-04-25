Mumbai: TV actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat who met on Bigg Boss OTT are going stronger by the day. The couple enjoys a large fan base, and their followers eagerly await their romantic pictures. The couple went out on a dinner date last night which was a delight for their ShaRa fans, a nickname given by their admirers. The couple was seen twinning for their dinner date. Shamita looked stunning in a black dress, while Raqesh was dressed in a black shirt and blue pants. He finished off his ensemble with a black jacket. They also smiled for the cameras and greeted the paparazzi.Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Hot And Sensuous in Bikini Photo Dump, Fan Says, ’Jaan Logi Kya’ | See Pics

Check Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat’s viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. One of the users wrote, "Twinning and winning." Another user wrote, "My whole #ShaRa heart." While several others dropped heart emojis and wrote evil eyes off ShaRa.

Shamita Shetty shared a candid group photo from her dinner date with Raqesh Bapat the other night. Actor Mouni Roy, her husband Suraj Nambiar, and other friends were featured in the photo. All of them looked happy and goofy as they attempted to pose for the picture.

Take a look at the happy group picture:

Shamita shared a cute video with Raqesh on her Instagram account on April 24th, 2022. The duo can be seen enjoying their spontaneous painting session as colours and other stationery materials are strewn around the table. Raqesh was spotted photographing his ladylove as she worked on a gorgeous horse against a green backdrop. Shamita captioned the heartfelt video, “What our thought of a Saturday fun night looks like,” and tagged Raqesh.

Take a look at Shamita-Raqesh’s painting session:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Fans dropped loving comments on the video and flooded the comment section with the hashtag ShaRa. On of the users wrote, “I want a #ShaRa kinda relationship.” Another user wrote. “Painting + good music + Love = perfect #ShaRa date.”

Watch this space for more updates on ShaRa!