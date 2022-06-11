Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram Post: Actor Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 treated her fans with stunning pictures on her social media handle. Soon to make her Bollywood debut, Shehnaaz wore a beige corset pantsuit with smokey eyes and no makeup. The fluffy ponytail and gold leaf choker necklace provided a magical touch to her ensemble. Her fans are raving about her look, who understands how to slay with style. Sharing her pictures on her Instagram, she captioned them, “I’m right here,” along with two cute emojis.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Sets Internet Ablaze With Latest Pool Pics Posing In White Monokini, Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Her Sultry Look

For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz Gill’s admirers started a Twitter trend called “Shehnaaz Miss You Jaan” on Friday, requesting that she let them know where she was, how she was doing, and if she could communicate with them for 10 minutes. Shehnaaz responded to them with these photos and her captions a few hours later. Also Read - Siddharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s Fan Gets ‘Sidnaaz’ Tattoo, Emotional Netizens Say ‘Pure Love’- See Photo

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest Instagram post:

Shehnaaz Gill, who enjoys a massive fan following had her fans drop heart and fire emojis on the post. Fans also flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the young actor-singer. One of the users said, “The Girl who takes everyone’s dil effortlessly…#ShehnaazGill. Another user said, “We were missing you and Boom our Queen is here With CAPTION Melting our Hearts…..aww so sweet of you #SHEHNAAZGILL ….Love you…..keep shining.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is preparing for her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s flick ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.’ The actor recently began filming in Mumbai for the flick. Actors Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam appear in the film, which is directed by Farhad Samji.

