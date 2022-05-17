Shehnaaz Gill Misses Sidharth Shukla: Actor Shehnaaz Gill is ready to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan‘s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, after making her big-screen debut with Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi flick. The actor’s look from the film has also gone viral, receiving a lot of love from her fans. The film stars Bhaijaan in the lead role, and Shehnaaz will appear with actor Aayush Sharma. According to recent sources, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up is sad as she embarks on a new chapter in her life and misses Sidharth Shukla.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Breathtaking Gorgeous in Saree And Gajra From Sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Fans Celebrate

As per BollywoodLife.com reports, Shehnaaz Gill immensely misses Sidharth Shukla. “She cannot contain her excitement and she is having all the jitters possible as she is all set to live her dreams. However, on this big day, she is immensely missing her dear friend Sidharth Shukla who too waited for this big day. Sana is damn emotional right now and she cannot hold her emotions. She is strong but she cannot control her emotions and breaks down while missing the actor,” reported the entertainment portal. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Smoking Hot in Rs 5500 Hot Red Leather Corset - White Pants, Poses Seductively For Camera

Shehnaaz has come a long way and is now on her path to realising all of her ambitions, which is why she is missing Shukla. But she is aware that he is always by her side, and she is currently optimistic about everything. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was spotted coming out of her vanity van in a stunning saree in a leaked photo that had gone viral. With her long tresses and gajra, she looked stunning. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dances to Punjabi Song ‘Aaj Din Khushiyan Da Sajna’ in Yellow Suit With Brahma Kumaris – Watch Viral Video

Shehnaaz Gill’s First Look From Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushant singh (@sidnaaz_do_jism_ek_jaann)

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is directed by Farhad Samji and stars actor Pooja Hegde in the lead role. According to sources, the film also features actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Aayush Sharma, and Zaheer Iqbal. Dancer Raghav Juyal has also been roped in for the film.

Wishing all the strength to Shehnaaz Gill! Watch this space for more updates.