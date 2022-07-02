Actresses Who Accused Their Husbands of Domestic Violence: For a developing nation like India, the issue of domestic violence is a major problem. And the situation is identical when it comes to celebrities. TV actresses have occasionally divulged sensitive aspects of their private lives on their own. Here are several actresses that have discussed experiencing domestic abuse at the hands of their partners.Also Read - Surbhi Tiwari Files FIR Against Husband And In-Laws, Accuses Them of Domestic Violence And Cheating

10 TV actresses who have alleged domestic abuse by their husbands:

1. Surbhi Tiwari

TV actress Surbhi Tiwari's in-laws and her husband Praveen Kumar Sinha have been charged with domestic abuse and infidelity. Surbhi claimed that she had to sell her gold jewellery in order to pay for her survival and medical bills.

2. Shweta Tiwari

After her marriage to Raja Choudhary, TV actor Shweta Tiwari started to experience domestic and physical abuse. She then filed for divorce from him, and the couple also has a daughter named Palak Tiwari. She later tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli, but their marriage did not last, and she later accused him of torturing her.

3. Nisha Rawal

After more than ten years of marriage, TV actors Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra experienced some difficulties. In an unexpected turn of events, Karan was detained after Nisha reported him on May 31 after a violent altercation. She said that he shoved her against the wall, causing her head injury.

4. Rashami Desai

After getting married to her co-star in the popular TV series Uttaran, Nandish Sandhu, Rashami Desai later filed for divorce. Rashami, however, spoke candidly about her connection with Nandish in an interview and referred to it as ‘abusive.’

5. Vahbiz Dorabjee

Actor Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee were married for three years until their union collapsed. Vahbiz filed complaints, among other things, for domestic violence. However, the two are currently leading separate lives.

6. Mandanna Karimi

After dating Gaurav Gupta for two years, Lock Upp’s Mandana Karimi tied the wedding knots with him in January 2017. She did, however, accuse him and his family of domestic violence in July of the same year.

7. Deepshikha Nagal

Deepshikha Nagpal filed for divorce from her husband Kaishav Arora after things between them turned nasty. Although Deepshikha was hoping for a reunion, she made a firm decision after Kaishav removed his belongings from the house while she was out of the house, as per ETimes. The two are currently living apart.

8. Daljeet Kaur

After six years of marriage, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur filed for divorce from Shalin Bhanot. The actress accused him of domestic abuse and mental torture. Additionally, she had reported dowry abuse and attempted murder.

9. Ruchika Gujarathi

After getting married to Mitul Sanghavi, Rucha subsequently claimed that her husband and in-laws had abused her physically and mentally. The actress, who is currently divorced, married her boyfriend Vishal in 2016.

10. Vaishnavi Dhanraj

Domestic abuse caused the C.I.D actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj to divorce her husband. Vaishnavi told the Times of India that despite her best efforts, their marriage had failed and she had filed for divorce. The primary cause was domestic violence.