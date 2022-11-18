Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Amit Bhatt Aka Champak Chacha Suffers Injury on Sets

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Amit Bhatt, who plays Champak chacha recently suffered an injury while working on the set. According to reports, the actor had to flee from a scene in which he tripped and fell. The actor has been advised to stay in bed completely since the event.

He has seriously hurt himself, and the doctors have prescribed bed rest, according to E-Times. The actor is not filming for the show currently, and the producers are completely supportive of him. The cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are like a big family, and they all want Amit Bhatt to fully recover as soon as possible and return to filming the shows, as per the portal sources.

One of the longest-running and well-liked sitcoms on Indian television made its television debut on SAB in 2008 and has earned a devoted following around the world. Amit Bhatt, also known as Champak Chacha, whose on-screen son Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi, has a strong on-screen connection with him.

We wish him a quick and speedy recovery!