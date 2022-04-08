Mumbai: The TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are currently embracing parenthood and welcomed their baby girl on April 3. The duo often shares a sneak peek of adorable moments with their little munchkin. Guess which TV celeb cuddled the little one in her arms? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta.Also Read - Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee Performs Headstand in Her Third Trimester, Fans Say 'Arey Baba, Dhyan Se' - See Viral Picture

Munmun who quite often makes the headlines has caught our attention yet again. The TV actor made a visit to her ‘bestie’ Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary to meet little baby girl. She shared a glimpse of her visit with her social media followers. The actor was pictured with Debina, Gurmeet, their daughter, and their canine companion Pablo. Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee Shares All Body Discomforts as She Enters Third Trimester: Swollen Feet, Toilet Runs, Constipation…

Sharing a slew of photos on her Instagram account, Munmun captioned her post, “And I finally met this little angel last night. My besties are parents and I couldn’t be any more emotional. My heart is full. What a beautiful journey of @debinabon and @guruchoudhary , my most favourite couple. Can’t wait to shower this little angel with kisses, hugs and squeezes each time I meet her. My dearest, cutest little Pablo can’t hold his excitement either. And I can’t get enough of his sloppy kisses. I love them all so much.” Also Read - Nidhi Bhanushali's Swimsuit-Clad Pics From Goa Will Make You Crave Beach Holiday: See Here

Take a look at Munmun Dutta’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

Munmun Dutta looked stunning in a multicoloured co-ord set as she held the little one in her hands. One adorable furry thing we couldn’t help but notice was Debina-Gurmeet’s little dog, Pablo. He tried to catch a glimpse of the baby girl in one photo while he is comfortably seated in Gurmeet’s arms in another – How awwdorable.

Debina took to social media to announce the arrival of their daughter, writing, “Minutes before stepping into our world with a little miracle Who has already become the centre of our Universe … Thank you for all the love that is pouring in. Gratitude Debina and Gurmeet.”

Watch this space for more updates!