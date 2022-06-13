Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra in Filmcity Together: Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The two met on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. The two have been inseparable since then. Tejasswi and Karan never fail to make the waves with their adorable chemistry. They enjoy a massive fan following owing to their PDA and their admirers profoundly call them ‘TejRan.’ The celebrity couple just returned to Mumbai after an intimate Birthday celebration of Naagin 6 actor. The two were spotted together at Mumbai’s film city for an upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors.Also Read - Naagin 6, June 12, Written Episode: Mehek Becomes Sheshnaagin, Pratha Wakes up From Coma

The two were seen making an entrance together in Mumbai’s Filmcity. Tejasswi was dressed in a brown checkered shirt and slacks, while Karan was dressed in an olive green tank top and trousers. The lovebirds were overjoyed to be greeted warmly by the paparazzi on site. Also Read - Karan Kundrra Wishes His Princess With Adorable Pics, Emotional TejRan Fans Call Him 'Best Boyfriend in The World' - See Instagram Post

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in Mumbai’s Filmcity:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In another video shared by the paparazzi account, Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a grey suit and pants. Tejasswi was spotted running towards the sets in the same outfit.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra run towards the set:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

TejRan fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for Tejasswi and Karan. They dropped fire emojis and hailed their Jodi. One of the users said, “Wow, love to see them.”Several users called them ‘Best Jodi,’ in the comment area. Fans can’t get enough of their cuteness in the viral videos. Another user said, “Most humble, real and unfiltered couple.”

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash will join her beau on Dance Deewane Juniors for a special sequence. The teasers and promos from the show have already created a buzz among the fans.

Watch this space for more updates on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra!