Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Instagram Post: Celebrity couple Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra enjoy a sizable social media fan base. The couple never fails to make the waves because of their endearing chemistry and style quotient. Tejasswi and Karan met in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss and fell in love on the show. The couple profoundly called TejRan by their fans never forget to make time for each other. Tejasswi uploaded an adorable video with beau Karan’s mother Suneeta Kundrra and her mother while chilling around. The Naagin 6 lead, Tejasswi quickly hopped on the social media trend with her ‘mummas.’ The three are seen making a video for social media while seated in a car. The actor sported black goggles and a blue hoodie.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Shares a Romantic BTS Video With Tejasswi Prakash, Emotional TejRan Fans Say 'Aaj Toh Khushi Se Hi Mar Jayenge' - WATCH

All three of them were enjoying themselves as they made the video. She captioned the video, “My mummas are doper than your mummas.” The video quickly got a reaction from beau Karan Kundrra and we cannot get over it. He wrote, “My god one day I leave you with the mothers and you do this,” alongside a laughing and kiss emoji. Also Read - Naagin 6, June 19, Written Episode: Pratha is Sheshnaagin Again, Yeti Defeats Mehek

Tejasswi Prakash with her mummas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

TejRan fans flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration. They dropped heart emojis for the trio. One of the users said, “Hahahahahahah coolest post today, so cute.” Another user said, “Just loved this…Such a bliss to see three of u in one frame.” Some fans hailed the trio and said, “This is definitely breaking the internet,” TejRan fans couldn’t stop gushing over their bond.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, can be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. The couple has also collaborated on a song that became an instant hit among their fans. The Bigg Boss 15 winner also joined beau Karan on Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp and dance reality show.

Watch this space for more updates on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash!