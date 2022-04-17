Mumbai: Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra who fell in love with the TV reality programme Bigg Boss 15 often grab the headlines with their adorable PDA. Their fans refer to them as TejRan because of their connection and closeness. TejRan never fails to impress us with their romantic pictures on social media. The two have again painted the town red with their all-black look as they stand close to each other in recent pictures. Karan can be seen holding his ladylove close to him as the duo is twinning in black. Their unmissable chemistry is winning hearts as they flash their sparkling smiles Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kundrra captioned them, “Priceless.”Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Wedding On The Cards, TejRan to Get Hitched In 2023 - Celeb Astrologer Predicts!

Tejasswi-Karan’s love-filled pictures:

Fans flooded the comment section with their immense love and admiration for Tejasswi and Karan. TejRan fandom hailed the couple and their sensuous chemistry, they also asked for more such pictures One of the users wrote, “Aise hi photos humare muh par maarte rehna.” While another said, “Maaa kasamm kya hot lag rhe ho dono.” Another user called them Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Also Read - Ranbir Alia Wedding: Tejasswi Prakash Expresses Disappointment For Bugging Neetu Kapoor With Wedding Date - Watch Viral Video

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seem to be a perfect match for each other. Their energies are in perfect sync: entertaining, fun-loving, and adorable.

On the professional front, Karan is currently appearing as a jailer in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. In addition, he has been hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. Tejasswi Prakash, on the other hand, is working on Naagin 6 with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal.

Watch this space for more updates Tejasswi and Karan!