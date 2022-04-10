Mumbai: TV actor Tejasswi Prakash has a large fan base thanks to her appearance on Bigg Boss 15 and her unquestionable chemistry with her beau, actor Karan Kundrra. The two have been together for a long time and have found love and happiness in one another. It all started for them in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15, and they haven’t looked back since. Naagin 6 lead spoke about the attention they receive when the two of them step out together.Also Read - ‘Pappi Kardo Bhabhi Ko’: Paps Ask Karan Kundrra to Kiss Tejasswi Prakash In Front of Them, Viral Video

When asked if it becomes too much for them when they step out together and get surrounded by paps. Answering to ETimes, Tejasswi Prakash said, “We actually enjoy the attention. I’m delighted that people adore us as a pair, and I’ve even seen our fans go to the temple to pray for us to stay together forever. We consider ourselves tremendously fortunate to be surrounded by so much affection and attention wherever we travel. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Enjoy Mushy Moments as Naagin 6 Actress Joins Her Man in a Green Saree - Check Viral Pics And Videos

She added, “Who doesn’t want to be the centre of attention? I don’t believe our privacy is being jeopardised since we are in the business of connecting with people, and if we can do so with viewers, why not? Yes, we don’t have time because of our work responsibilities, and we do make an effort to spend some time together, but I don’t think the constant glare is too hard to bear.” Also Read - TejRan Fans go Gaga as Karan Kundrra Says He's in 'Committed Relationship' on Lock Upp

Tejasswi and Karan are both incredibly committed to their relationship, which is why they are working so hard to make it work. They always make time for each other in spite of their work commitments. In fact, Karan and Tejasswi, affectionately referred to as TejRan by fans, turn the town red with their love and admiration for one another.

Check TejRan’s latest video adoring each other:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What do you think about Tejasswi and Karan as a couple? Let us know.