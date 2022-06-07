Tejasswi Prakash Proposes Karan Kundrra: Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are without a doubt television’s favourite couple. The two met inside the Bigg Boss house and fell in love. Tejasswi and Karan, who make time for each other despite their busy schedules are profoundly termed ‘Tejran’ by their fans. The couple enjoys a massive fan following owing to their adorable and mushy PDA. The couple has generated the waves yet again with their collaboration for a special episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, which they will co-host. The episode’s promo has already been released, and we can see that TejRan fans are really thrilled to see them together. Tejasswi makes a big entrance on stage in the promo, accompanied by lovely background music. As she approaches, she launches a flying kiss at Karan Kundrra, which a little participant places on Karan’s cheeks.Also Read - Karan Kundrra And Ladylove Tejasswi Prakash's Exciting Bike Ride Is Too Cute To Handle, 'Bhaiya Bhabhi Eksath', Say Paps - Watch

Karan Kundrra gets emotional and says, " Jabse Tejasswi meri life mein aayi hain tabse meri zindagi badal gayi hai, jaise haathon ki ungliya hoti hain nah vaise hain hum dono." Naagin 6 fame then gets down on her knees and proposes to Karan on stage with a rose. He also kneels down and presents Tejasswi with a red heart-shaped balloon.

Tejasswi Prakash proposes to Karan Kundrra:

Stage par aayega ek aisa couple jinke rishtey ne bana li hai hum sab ke dilon mein ek special jagah. Kya aap ho taiyaar milne #TejRan se iss weekend? Dekhiye #DanceDeewaneJuniors har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot@AmazonFashionIn pic.twitter.com/ABloG8q9cM — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) June 7, 2022



Fans flooded the social media soon after the promo was shared on the official handle of Colors TV. TejRan fans couldn’t control their excitement and said, “Hayeee Bestest couple ever. Can’t wait already…My pyaaru is so happy. God protect his smile. God protect these two souls always.” Another user said, “Thu thu thu, EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN BAPPA KBHI KISI KI NAZAR NI LGNE DENA INKO #tejran.” Their fans couldn’t get enough of the promo and wrote, “Coming back to this tweet like 30th time. Epitome of love, hope and faith our #TejRan”

Check TejRan fans’ reaction:

Thu thu thu❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN❤ BAPPA KBHI KISI KI NAZAR NI LGNE DENA INKO ❤❤❤❤❤❤ #tejran — Prachi Shukla (@PrachiS28230483) June 7, 2022

Hayeee

Bestest couple ever❤️❤️❤️

Can’t wait already…My pyaaru is so happyGod protect his smile♥️God protect these two souls always#KaranKundrra#TejRan — Rus (KK FanGirl) (@KundrraSquad) June 7, 2022

How cutely Teja went down on her knees to give a rose to Karan!!

Cherishing that moment forever!!#TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra — Shreya (@shreyie248) June 7, 2022

Similarly, jabse TejRan meri life me aaye hai, meri bhi life badal gayi h..❤️

They have become a part of MY people,my family now..❤️ EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN #TejRan | @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi — Garima S (@GarimaS_16) June 7, 2022

They both are love ❤️ our #TejRan heart always Want more I hope episode is super — Vaishnavi Patil (@sunnyladdoo1011) June 7, 2022

Awwww , thank you so much for giving theese moments for us , they are so cute my fav love story ever ❤ when ever i see them even i feel like falling on love #TeJran — Anisha (@Anisha72922735) June 7, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are definitely couple goals! What do you think?