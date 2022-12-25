Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: No Love Jihad or Blackmailing Angle So Far, Reveals Mumbai Police

Tunisha Sharma and her co-star Sheezan Khan were rumoured to be dating, and the two broke up 15 days before she took the drastic step - Read on for the major developments in the case:

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: TV actor Tunisha Sharma was discovered dead on the Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul set on Saturday. The incident took place in her co-star and claimed boyfriend Sheezan M Khan’s makeup room around 3.30 PM. Tunisha Sharma’s 27-year-old co-star was taken into custody earlier today in charge of abetting her suicide. According to a complaint made by the late actor’s mother, Khan, ended their relationship 15 days ago, revealed Mumbai police.

“Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint, accused Sheezan was arrested and was produced in court where he was sent to 4-day judicial custody. Post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death of Tunisha as hanging,” said Chandrakant Jadhav, ACP, Mumbai police.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S SUICIDE CASE DEVELOPMENT

Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha Sharma & Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a breakup 15 days ago after which Tunisha committed suicide on the sets of her show: Chandrakant Jadhav, ACP, Mumbai police pic.twitter.com/9SXCiseCVX — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

There is currently no love jihad angle in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. Police added that they would look at the situation from all angles. “As of now, the investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan’s & deceased’s phones have been seized. There’s no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or ‘Love Jihad’ as of now,” ACP concluded.

