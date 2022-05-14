Urfi Javed Viral Dance: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has no fear of sporting odd DIY outfits. Her too-hot-to-handle photos and videos never fail to astound her admirers. Every time she posts something on social media, her dress catches everyone’s eye. The Bigg Boss OTT star has done it yet again! She stunned the internet with her attire while dancing to a quirky item song. Her post drew mixed reactions from fans. Urfi can be seen grooving to the title track of Dehati Disco. She danced in a black mini skirt and a brown front cut-out long-sleeve top. The actor placed her hand on her waist and moved her shoulders. She used #dehatidiscomuqabla #dehatidisco #dehatidiscochallenge in her caption.Also Read - Urfi Javed's Baby Sister Asfi Slays Like a Diva in Beachside Hot Pics - See Viral Photo

Watch Urfi Javed Groove to ‘Dehati Disco’ Song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Along With Her Sister Snapped At A Cafe In Andheri, Says, 'Mai Achchi Kab Nahi Lagti Hoon' - Watch Video

Urfi Javed’s video has left a lasting impression on his fans. Heart emojis and accolades abound in the comments portion of her video. One of the users said, “Aag ho bawal ho.” While another user wrote, “Kitni Awesome Hai Yaar.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Celebrates 3 Million Followers, Shares Hungover Video From Late Night Bash: 'I Know You Still Stalking'

On the work front, Urfi Javed recently appeared in a music video with her rumoured beau Kunwarr. She was also seen in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2 on television. She also played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a few episodes.

Watch this space for more updates on Urfi Javed!