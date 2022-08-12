Lauren Gottlieb Beats The Heat in Sexy Multicoloured Monokini: Lauren Gottlieb is finally back in action and what better way then to rock a sizzling bikini photoshoot. Lauren wore a multicoloured cut-out monokini in a poolside photoshoot as she looked scorching hot and alluring in her latest Instagram posts. The American dancer and actor treated her 3.1 million Instagram followers with her bold avatar in the sexy monokini. Lauren cane be seen coming out of the pool as she is drenched in water in the tempting and raunchy clip. The actor boldly flaunts her hot toned legs in the swimwear while she beats the heat in the exotic video. Lauren also shared a series of sizzling and sensual pictures posing in the sexy monokini near the swimming pool.Also Read - Lauren Gottlieb Flaunts Her Incredible Figure in Hot Rainbow Monokini, Leaves Fans In Awe

Check out Lauren’s Instagram video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Gottlieb (@laurengottlieb)

Fans Calls Lauren Goddess of Waterworld

Lauren captioned her post as, “There she glows 💫 🎥 @newinflux 🥰

#laurengottlieb #newinflux #mykonos #mykonosgreece #greece #holiday #vacation #mode #viral #video #reels #reelsinstagram #explore #fyp." Netizens comprising Lauren's fans and celebs went gaga over her hot and sexy Instagram posts. Nargis Fakhri commented on Lauren's post and wrote, "🔥 🙌🏽." Mouni Roy commented on her post and mentioned, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥." A fan commented on her video as, "🔥🔥🔥 too hot to handle😍." Another fan wrote, "Whatta swimsuit Lauren. Looking like a goddess out of waterworld."

Check out the pictures shared by Lauren and fan reactions:

Lauren recently spoke about her struggle with depression and mental health in an interview with actor Manish Paul on his YouTube channel. Lauren shot to fame as she participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2013. She also acted in popular films like ABCD and ABCD 2. She also had a cameo in 2020 Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu.

For more updates on Lauren Gottlieb, check out this space at India.com.