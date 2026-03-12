Home

Entertainment

Lavanya Tripathi takes legal action against trolls targeting her family online, Hyderabad Police launches action

Lavanya Tripathi takes legal action against trolls targeting her family online, Hyderabad Police launches action

Lavanya Tripathi has taken legal steps against social media users accused of targeting her and her family with abusive messages. Authorities in Hyderabad have reportedly initiated action as the actor seeks accountability for the online harassment.

Telugu actress Lavanya Tripathi takes legal action against trolls targeting her family online after disturbing messages began circulating across social media platforms.

The situation sparked concern among fans plus followers who noticed repeated abusive remarks aimed not only at actor but also at her relatives. Online space often turns harsh for public figures yet this time matter crossed limits which pushed strong step through official complaint.

Cyber complaint filed by Lavanya Tripathi

Later details revealed identity behind complaint. Lavanya approached cybercrime division of Hyderabad Police after facing continuous online harassment. Complaint highlighted multiple Instagram accounts sharing offensive comments plus defamatory posts directed at her plus family members.

According to complaint several users used different handles to circulate objectionable content which harmed reputation plus personal peace. Officials acknowledged complaint plus began a preliminary inquiry soon after submission. Authorities now reviewing social media activity linked with accounts mentioned within complaint.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Hyderabad Police takes action

Hyderabad Police cybercrime unit started examining digital evidence connected with case. Officers checking posts plus comments shared through identified profiles to trace origin of abusive messages. Investigation also aims to determine intent behind harassment plus whether organised trolling involved.

Case registered under Section 67 of Information Technology Act along with Sections 78 plus 79 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These sections deal with publishing harmful electronic content plus actions that can damage reputation through online platforms. Officials confirmed further legal action may follow once responsible individuals identified.

Online harassment- The biggest concern

Digital harassment cases involving celebrities continue increasing across entertainment industry. Social media platforms provide direct access between fans plus public personalities yet misuse of anonymity often results in trolling plus abusive behaviour.

Law enforcement agencies across cities including Hyderabad regularly receive complaints linked with cyber bullying plus defamation. Authorities urge users to remain responsible while using online platforms.

More about Lavanya Tripathi

Beyond ongoing investigation Lavanya Tripathi recently experienced joyful moment within personal life. Actor welcomed baby boy with husband Varun Tej on September 10 2025 marking first child after around one year plus half of marriage.

Couple married during intimate ceremony held in Tuscany, Italy during November 2023 attended by close friends plus family members. Later celebration reception organised in Hyderabad. Relationship between Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi began during shooting of film Mister though pair kept romance private until wedding announcement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.