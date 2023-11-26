Home

Entertainment

Lawrence Bishnoi Fire Gunshots at Gippy Gerewal’s Canada Home, ‘This is For Salman Khan…’

Lawrence Bishnoi Fire Gunshots at Gippy Gerewal’s Canada Home, ‘This is For Salman Khan…’

The gunshots that went out at Canadian singer Gippy Grewal's home were linked to Lawrence Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi Fire Gunshots at Gippy Gerewal’s Canada Home, 'This is For Salman Khan…'

In a startling change of events, gunfire erupted in the quiet White Rock neighbourhood of Vancouver, Canada on Saturday, and Punjabi musician Gippy Grewal’s home became the focus of a violent altercation. Lawrence Bishnoi, the infamous thug, has taken credit for the criminal conduct.

Trending Now

In a Facebook message, Lawrence Bishnoi claimed to have been involved in the planning of the attack. The post read, “Your close ties to Salman Khan won’t protect you. It’s time for your ‘brother’ to step up and defend you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can shield you from our reach.

You may like to read

“No one can save you. Your flamboyant response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death didn’t go unnoticed. We are well aware of his character and his criminal connections, ” the text concluded.

Renowned mobster Lawrence Bishnoi is facing several criminal trials, including ones involving extortion and murder. According to reports, he is connected to about 700 gunmen worldwide.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.