The makers of Laxmii featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani get excited for the film release on November 9, 2020. The makers share a countdown with a new poster showcasing a still from Laxmii. The new poster features Kiara Advani with Akshay in the background. Kiara Advani took to social media to share the countdown: “Laxmii is prepared to make a grand entrance in your homes and your lives. Streaming from 9th November only on @disneyplushotstarvip! #ThreeDaysToLaxmii #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #YehDiwaliLaxmiiWali @akshaykumar @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @zeemusiccompany”. Also Read - Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon’s Film to go on Floors in January 2021



Laxmii was earlier titled Laxmii Bomb. However, after the film went in for a Censor Board screening, the makers and the CBFC members mutually decided to tweak the title. The decision was made considering the Hindu sentiments in mind after many people objected to the word ‘bomb’ being used with ‘Laxmi’ which is the name of one of the goddesses worshipped in the Hindu religion. Sharing the new poster of the film on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Ab harr ghar mein aayegi #Laxmii! Ghar waalon ke saath taiyaar rehna 9th November ko!Star-struck” (sic).

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii is scheduled to stream on Disney+Hotstar as the big Diwali release this year.

The film will stream on November 9. It’s the official Hindi remake of Lawrence’s 2011 Tamil-language horror-comedy film Muni 2: Kanchana. It features Akshay in the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a trans person.