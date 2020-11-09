Laxmii: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii has been released on Disney+Hotstar on Monday, November 9 at 7:05 pm. The movie directed by Raghava Lawrence has hit online just now and created the right buzz on the internet. It is sad to know that the film has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others. Laxmii is the top-rated movie on Disney+Hotstar and also features Sharad Kelkar. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Laxmii Releases Today on Disney+Hotstar, Here All You Need To Know About The Film

Laxmii has ditched traditional theatrical release amid the COVID-19 crisis and opted for an OTT release. All the members of Disney+Hotstar who have signed in can watch the film easily. The non-members have to subscribe to the app to watch the film. Also Read - 'Twinkle Bomb' Replies to Trolls Attacking Her For Husband's Movie Laxmii, Says 'I am Flattered'

Laxmii is the official Hindi remake of Lawrence’s 2011 Tamil-language horror-comedy film Muni 2: Kanchana. It features Akshay in the role of a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender. Earlier, the film was titled as Laxmii Bomb. However, after the film went in for a Censor Board screening, the makers and the CBFC members mutually decided to tweak the title. Also Read - Laxmii: Ahead of Release, Makers Start Countdown With New Poster of Akshay Kumar And Kiara Advani Starrer

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.