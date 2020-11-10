Laxmii Twitter Review: The much-awaited horror and comedy film Laxmii, starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar has been released on Monday, November 9, 2020, on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. As soon as the film started streaming online, Akshay fans and others who were waiting for the film to release started watching. The movie, which was written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, and produced by Tushar Kapoor, Fox Star Studios, Cape of Good Films and Shabinaa Entertainment, has got mixed reviews from fans and moviegoers alike. Also Read - Laxmii Movie Review: Less Entertainment, More Stereotyping; Trans Community Deserves Better
After the film started streaming online, netizens started the trend #Laxmii on Twitter and shared their personal reviews on the platform.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given Laxmii just two stars and wrote: “#MovieReview: #Laxmii lacks the punch, it clearly disappoints. #OneWordReview… #Laxmii: DISAPPOINTING. Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]… #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers… Gathers momentum in concluding portions… Expected so much more! #LaxmiiReview. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Laxmii Releases Today on Disney+Hotstar, Here All You Need To Know About The Film
Taking to his Twitter handle, Kamaal R Khan wrote: “What great Wahiyat film #Laxmii? Waste of time, resources and money. Good decision to release on #OTT as it could have been disaster at the box office. Wahiyat dialogues by talentless #FarhadSamji! Canadian actor Akshay should pay every viewer ₹2,000 to watch this headache film.”
However, there was a section of people who loved the concept and the performances of Akshay Kumar and Sharad Kelkar. One of the users wrote: “An only good thing in the movie was the performance by Sharad Kelkar”.
Laxmii is the remake of 2011 Tamil film ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’ which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence.