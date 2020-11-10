Laxmii Twitter Review: The much-awaited horror and comedy film Laxmii, starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar has been released on Monday, November 9, 2020, on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. As soon as the film started streaming online, Akshay fans and others who were waiting for the film to release started watching. The movie, which was written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, and produced by Tushar Kapoor, Fox Star Studios, Cape of Good Films and Shabinaa Entertainment, has got mixed reviews from fans and moviegoers alike. Also Read - Laxmii Movie Review: Less Entertainment, More Stereotyping; Trans Community Deserves Better

After the film started streaming online, netizens started the trend #Laxmii on Twitter and shared their personal reviews on the platform. Also Read - Laxmii Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given Laxmii just two stars and wrote: “#MovieReview: #Laxmii lacks the punch, it clearly disappoints. #OneWordReview… #Laxmii: DISAPPOINTING. Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]… #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers… Gathers momentum in concluding portions… Expected so much more! #LaxmiiReview. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Laxmii Releases Today on Disney+Hotstar, Here All You Need To Know About The Film

Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]… #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers… Gathers momentum in concluding portions… Expected so much more! #LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/nLv0NJ1Sxp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2020

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kamaal R Khan wrote: “What great Wahiyat film #Laxmii? Waste of time, resources and money. Good decision to release on #OTT as it could have been disaster at the box office. Wahiyat dialogues by talentless #FarhadSamji! Canadian actor Akshay should pay every viewer ₹2,000 to watch this headache film.”

They have ruined that charecters#LaxmiiReview pic.twitter.com/XtxLXET6BH — Deep the breathoven (@DeepNikil) November 9, 2020

Ismai Hinduo ke Bare me Galat Bataya gaya hai or Muslim Aatche hote h aisa Dikhaya gaya h So Pls Guys if you agree with me then just Retweet 👇 #Laxmii #BoycottLaxmii pic.twitter.com/89u0RIHwC0 — Aикυ Sιиgн Rαʝρυт (@s1nghanku) November 9, 2020

Itni bakwas aur anti hindu movie.😡😡😡 what happen to akshay 😡😡#Laxmii — dhanesh singh (@dhaneshrnsingh) November 10, 2020

However, there was a section of people who loved the concept and the performances of Akshay Kumar and Sharad Kelkar. One of the users wrote: “An only good thing in the movie was the performance by Sharad Kelkar”.

In love with this movie @akshaykumar did justice to the role. I hope this will lift the differences regarding transgender in peoples mind. #Laxmii @SharadK7 was amazing! ❤❤ I can’t find the words to describe how much I love this movie. Bollywood needed this to teach people! pic.twitter.com/vFEwvajnGw — Zoya (@iBrownRani) November 10, 2020

Flashback n climax🔥@SharadK7 wow performance! #Laxmii pic.twitter.com/EMPro1W0jc — Adithya sreekumar (@Im_me_ADI) November 9, 2020

Laxmii is the remake of 2011 Tamil film ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’ which was also directed by Raghava Lawrence.