Where to Watch Laxmmi Bomb: Putting all the speculations of Laxmmi Bomb’s release aside, actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce that the film will be premiered on OTT platform on November 9, few days before Diwali 2020. Yes, that’s true. The debate on Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb’s release was all over the nation whether the film will be on the theatres or will release digitally. Now, the lead actor has shut everyone by disclosing the date of the film and announced that Laxmmi Bomb will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's New Poster: Bell Bottom Makers Unveil Actor's New Look on His Birthday

Akshay Kumar has shared a teaser along with the post which shows the transformation of Laxman to Laxmmi in the film. He wrote, “Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @disneyplushotstarvip!Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali 💥 #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex@kiaraaliaadvani @offl_lawrence @shabskofficial @tusshark89 @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #ShabinaaEntertainment #TussharEntertainmentHouse @zeemusiccompany”. Also Read - What to Watch on Akshay Kumar’s Birthday? Check His Movies on Netflix, Disney +Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5

Akshay Kumar looks impressive as the makers try to create a mystery. Laxmmi Bomb is a horror-comedy that is based on the popular Telugu film Muni 2: Kanchana in which the protagonist gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. Akshay is seen wearing a saree in all the looks that have been released so far.