Laxmmi Bomb trailer starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is finally out and the film has received a huge shoutout on social media. With the sizzling chemistry of Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani and the fun, thrill, comedy, drama by Akshay’s character as Laxmmi impresses the audience. In the film, he gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay is playing the role of a transgender and the first look of the actor was enough to keep the fans hooked. The trailer has comedy scenes as well as the drama that has impressed people. However, there are a few people who haven’t liked it much. Laxmmi Bomb trailer is getting mixed reactions from the netizens. Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar Wins Over Like Never Before; Diwali Dhamaka is Ready!

Have a look at the reactions here:

You’r the real Bomb You💥💥 Sundi @akshaykumar my Mom Dad and my my entire family said #Diwali is booked with popcorn&snacks🍿🥤#LaxmiBombTrailer Infact my uncle is coming from Dubai to watch movie with us congratulations To the team #LaxmmiBomb https://t.co/O0d0zOn2CM pic.twitter.com/1LhIce3Tww — Sandeep Pandey MrK (@SandeepPandeyMr) October 9, 2020

It is sad, disgusting and disappointing to see Bollywood dishing out movies that use #trans characters as comical beings and #trans experiences as something to be made fun of. #LaxmmiBomb

Another cis man cross-dressing for comedy. https://t.co/nQXWH99Wc6 — Gaylaxy (@GaylaxyMagazine) October 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar and #LaxmmiBomb makers after hiding like & dislike button on YouTube : pic.twitter.com/WZsaxRYfdE — Adlin Fernandes (@actually_adlin_) October 9, 2020

He is Always with truth,

SO PLEASE STOP NEGAVITY AGAINST…@akshaykumar Why are you boycotting Akshay Kumar, what did he do? Do not discredit #AkshayKumar for #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

🙏🏻#LaxmmiBombTrailer #LaxmmiBomb #LaxmmiBombDislike Stop it Now! — Amdavadi Akkians (@AmdavadiAkkians) October 9, 2020



Laxmmi Bomb seems to be a frame to frame remake of Raghava Lawrence’s Muni 3: Kanchana. While the film looks all about Akshay Kumar, the music appears intriguing too. Laxmmi Bomb has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is all set to premiere on Disney plus Hotstar on November 9.