Laxmmi Bomb trailer starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is finally out and the film has received a huge shoutout on social media. With the sizzling chemistry of Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani and the fun, thrill, comedy, drama by Akshay’s character as Laxmmi impresses the audience. In the film, he gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay is playing the role of a transgender and the first look of the actor was enough to keep the fans hooked. The trailer has comedy scenes as well as the drama that has impressed people. However, there are a few people who haven’t liked it much. Laxmmi Bomb trailer is getting mixed reactions from the netizens. Also Read - Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Akshay Kumar Wins Over Like Never Before; Diwali Dhamaka is Ready!
Have a look at the reactions here:
Laxmmi Bomb seems to be a frame to frame remake of Raghava Lawrence’s Muni 3: Kanchana. While the film looks all about Akshay Kumar, the music appears intriguing too. Laxmmi Bomb has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film is all set to premiere on Disney plus Hotstar on November 9.